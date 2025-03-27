Today, the Emerald Sakara is visiting Saba! With 99 guests onboard, Saba will showcase our island’s breathtaking beauty and warm hospitality. From stunning landscapes to unforgettable experiences,. Saba will leave a lasting impression.

Emerald Sakara – A Modern Luxury Yacht Experience

The Emerald Sakara, a stunning 110-meter luxury yacht from Emerald Cruises, redefines intimate and immersive cruising. Its sleek, maneuverable design allows access to smaller, culturally rich ports and secluded bays, offering guests exclusive experiences beyond the reach of larger ships.

Bathed in natural light and adorned with elegant interiors, the Emerald Sakara blends luxurious comfort with chic sophistication. Across six spacious decks, accessible by elevator, up to 100 guests enjoy a seamless balance of relaxation and adventure. The yacht’s thoughtfully designed public areas and cabins ensure every moment on board is as indulgent as it is unforgettable.

Spaces Designed for Every Desire

Whether socializing in stylish lounges, unwinding in serene retreats, or soaking up the sun on plush deck loungers, the Emerald Sakara offers curated spaces for every mood.

Two lounges and an array of sun-drenched relaxation spots set the stage for effortless tranquility.

For a true escape, take a dip in one of the two pools—especially the infinity-edge pool, where the sea and sky merge into a mesmerizing horizon. Prefer a closer connection to the water? The yacht’s marina platform allows you to dive straight into the crystal-clear depths, embark on a snorkeling adventure, or explore hidden coves via Zodiac.

Emerald Sakara General Information