The Education Inspectorate investigated the Administrative Actions of the School Board

Summary of the Investigation of the Education Inspectorate into the Administrative Actions

Reason for the Investigation

Between November 2023 and July 2024, the Education Inspectorate conducted a focused investigation at the Foundation for Catholic Education Saba (SkoSaba), which oversees the Sacred Heart School (SHS). Initially, the investigation focused on financial irregularities reported on November 22, 2023, but it later expanded to examine the school board’s actions. This was in response to additional concerns about the quality of education and the board’s management practices. On-site research was conducted between April 6 and April 15, 2024, followed by desk research based on accountability documents provided by the board. This investigation was carried out under Article 15 of the Education Supervision Act (WOT).

Purpose of the Study

The goal of the investigation was to determine whether the board ensures the financial continuity and educational quality at SHS. The main question was:

Does the board have sound policies in place to guarantee the continuity and quality of education on Saba?

Conclusion

The investigation concluded that the board lacks sound policies, failing to safeguard the continuity and quality of education at SHS. The board’s actions since 2022 have negatively impacted both the financial and educational stability of the school. The quality of education has deteriorated, and the financial management is inadequate. As a result, the board’s conduct constitutes maladministration.

Key Findings

1. Structure of the Board Fails to Meet Legal Requirements

The board does not fulfill its duties as required by law or its statutes. It consists of too few members, and responsibilities within the board are not properly allocated. Between August 2022 and March 2024, the board improperly delegated executive responsibilities to the Executive Director, violating both legal and statutory rules. Additionally, during this period, the board functioned as a single body without the required separation between executive and supervisory roles. Despite previous claims of adhering to the Code of Good Governance, this investigation revealed that those standards were not met.

2. Lack of Oversight on Educational Quality

The executive board lacks insight into the school’s needs and challenges, preventing necessary adjustments to improve educational quality. There is no established vision, ambition, or policy, and no functioning quality assurance system. The school lacks a comprehensive quality improvement plan and a multi-year budget. Following the Executive Director’s resignation on March 1, 2024, responsibilities were informally transferred to the principal, without formal documentation. This improper delegation of duties further undermines the board’s role.

3. Financial Continuity at Risk

The school’s financial stability is jeopardized by poor governance. The executive board has no visibility into the school’s bank accounts, income, or expenditures. Financial decisions were driven by the Executive Director’s ambitions, with the board failing to demand sufficient accountability. Due to overspending, the school was technically bankrupt by the end of 2023. This financial instability prevents the necessary investments in improving education quality, as noted in the July 2024 report, which stated that SHS still does not meet basic educational standards.

4. Lack of Internal Oversight

The supervisory board failed to critically assess the executive board’s decisions or the legality and efficiency of its expenditures. Consequently, the Executive Director and the executive board incurred expenses with no clear contribution to educational quality. After May 1, 2024, there was no internal supervision at all, resulting in a complete lack of oversight.

5. Poor School Culture

The board has not fostered a positive school culture in which students and staff feel safe and supported. There is insufficient communication with staff and parents, and the board fails to engage with the school community. Furthermore, the board has not implemented policies to guarantee the social safety of students, nor has it appointed an official responsible for safety concerns.

Maladministration

The investigation concludes that the board’s actions amount to maladministration (Article 122, second paragraph, under “a” of the BES Primary Education Act). The board has failed to properly manage the school’s assets, jeopardizing the continuity of education. Financial mismanagement and lack of transparency regarding expenditures further highlight these shortcomings. The board cannot account for how funds were spent or how purchases contributed to the school’s educational mission.

The ongoing failure of the board to ensure administrative quality has severely impacted both the quality and continuity of education. The July 2024 quality audit confirmed a further decline in all areas, and the board’s efforts to improve have been ineffective.

Continuation

The Inspectorate has informed the Minister of the investigation’s conclusions and will intensify supervision of SHS. This includes creating targeted improvement agreements with the board and closely monitoring compliance. The Inspectorate will conduct a remedial investigation within one year of this report’s adoption, during which the board must address all administrative shortcomings to comply with legal requirements. Quarterly progress meetings will be held to evaluate the board’s actions, and further details on the remedial orders can be found in Section 3.3 of this report.

Board’s Response

The board outlines below how it intends to incorporate the findings from the investigation into its administrative and school development plans:

Given the complexity of the report, which spans over seventy pages, it is not feasible to address each point individually without consulting a specialist. However, we recognize several important and regrettable issues that require attention.

One key challenge lies in adhering to the hierarchical structure mandated by regulations. With fewer than 200 students, the Sacred Heart School operates in a close-knit environment where personal interactions dominate, making it difficult to maintain the same level of anonymity found in larger schools in the Netherlands. Adapting national laws and regulations to the unique context of Saba is also a challenge. The small size of the island population makes it nearly impossible to find individuals without family connections or potential conflicts of interest. Consequently, the pool of potential board members is limited, and finding the required expertise is a continual challenge. Additionally, the foundation’s bylaws currently prohibit recruiting board members from outside Saba, further narrowing our options.

The complex responsibilities assigned to the school board under the WPO BES (Primary Education Act for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba) have forced us to rely heavily on external advisors. Unfortunately, it has come to light that this advisory team has not always acted in good faith or provided sound guidance.

Next

