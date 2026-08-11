Temporary water system shutdown

The Public Entity Saba informs residents and businesses that the public water distribution system was temporarily shut down this evening, Tuesday, August 11.

The temporary shutdown is necessary to allow water reserves to rebuild and to support continued drinking water production at Saba Splash. Maintaining a reliable and sufficient supply of drinking water is essential for the island and is in line with the Electricity and Drinking Water Act BES (Wet elektriciteit en drinkwater BES). The interruption is expected to last approximately 48 hours.

As Saba continues to experience prolonged dry conditions, residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to conserve water wherever possible. Recommended measures include:

. Taking shorter showers and turning off taps when water is not in use.

. Running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads.

. Checking for and repairing leaking taps, toilets, pipes, and cisterns.

. Limiting the washing of vehicles, outdoor areas, and other non-essential water use.

. Reusing water where practical, such as using suitable household water for plants or outdoor cleaning.

Public Entity Saba acknowledges that the temporary shutdown comes at a time when many cisterns are already low. However, this measure is necessary to safeguard the island’s drinking water supply while dry conditions persist.

Residents will be informed once the public water distribution system is able to resume operations.

PES.