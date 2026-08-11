St. Maarten, Statia and Saba patients in Colombia are safe after earthquake

All St. Maarten, Statia and Saba patients receiving medical treatment in Colombia have been accounted for and are safe following an earthquake in the country. Following reports of the earthquake earlier Monday, new Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, Claret Connor immediately contacted the Social and Health Insurances SZV to verify the welfare of St. Maarten patients currently receiving treatment in Colombia.
SZV promptly informed the minister that both the patients and the medical institutions where they are receiving care had been contacted.
Connor expressed appreciation to SZV for its swift response and coordination in contacting the patients and healthcare providers following the earthquake.
The minister said he understands the impact natural disasters can have on families and loved ones, particularly when family members are abroad.
Following the earthquake in Colombia, the Public Entity Saba had received confirmation that Saban residents who are currently in Colombia for medical care are safe.
The Public Entity Saba said it remains in contact with the relevant partners and will continue to monitor the situation. Patients or companions in Colombia who require assistance are encouraged to contact their case manager or the appropriate ZJCN emergency contact outside of office hours.
Saba Governor Jocelyn Levenstone also acknowledged the impact of the earthquake stating “We recognise that members of the Saba community may have family, friends or loved ones affected by the earthquake. During times like these, I encourage us to look out for one another, check in on those who may be worried about loved ones, and offer support where we can. We are a small community, and that closeness matters during difficult moments. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake, including those here on Saba with loved ones in the affected areas.”
St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis also confirmed that Statia patients receiving medical care in Colombia are safe.
Minister Connor wished the people in the affected areas strength as they navigate the difficult period.
The Ministry of VSA said it will remain in close communication with SZV and the medical institutions in Colombia and will provide updates should circumstances change.
The Daily Herald.