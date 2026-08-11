St. Maarten, Statia and Saba patients in Colombia are safe after earthquake

All St. Maarten, Statia and Saba pa­tients receiving medical treat­ment in Colombia have been ac­counted for and are safe follow­ing an earthquake in the country. Following reports of the earth­quake earlier Monday, new Min­ister of Public Health, Social De­velopment and Labor VSA, Clar­et Connor immediately contacted the Social and Health Insurances SZV to verify the welfare of St. Maarten patients currently re­ceiving treatment in Colombia.

SZV promptly informed the minister that both the patients and the medical institutions where they are receiving care had been contacted.

Connor expressed appreciation to SZV for its swift response and coordination in contacting the patients and healthcare providers following the earthquake.

The minister said he understands the impact natural disasters can have on families and loved ones, particularly when family mem­bers are abroad.

Following the earthquake in Colombia, the Public Entity Saba had received confirmation that Saban residents who are current­ly in Colombia for medical care are safe.

The Public Entity Saba said it remains in contact with the relevant partners and will continue to moni­tor the situation. Patients or companions in Colom­bia who require assistance are encouraged to contact their case manager or the appropriate ZJCN emer­gency contact outside of of­fice hours.

Saba Governor Jocelyn Levenstone also acknowl­edged the impact of the earthquake stating “We recognise that members of the Saba community may have family, friends or loved ones affected by the earthquake. During times like these, I encour­age us to look out for one another, check in on those who may be worried about loved ones, and offer sup­port where we can. We are a small community, and that closeness matters dur­ing difficult moments. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake, including those here on Saba with loved ones in the affected areas.”

St. Eustatius Island Gov­ernor Alida Francis also confirmed that Statia pa­tients receiving medical care in Colombia are safe.

Minister Connor wished the people in the affected areas strength as they navi­gate the difficult period.

The Ministry of VSA said it will remain in close com­munication with SZV and the medical institutions in Colombia and will provide updates should circum­stances change.

The Daily Herald.