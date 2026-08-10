Island Governor visits newly completed Jonathan Johnson Tower on top of Mount Scenery Tower

On Saturday, August 8, 2026, Island Governor Jocelyn Levenstone made the climb to the summit of Mount Scenery to view the newly completed radar tower. The new tower, officially named the Jonathan Johnson Tower, forms part of the modernization of radar infrastructure in the Caribbean. The installation will strengthen maritime surveillance capabilities in the region, providing improved visibility of shipping activity around Saba, Sint Eustatius and Sint Maarten and supporting the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard in responding to incidents at sea.

The visit led by HANAB project managers Peter Kok and François Dieckhaus provided an opportunity to learn more about the final stages of the project and the work that went into completing the structure. The visit followed a major milestone on Thursday, August 6, when the project team successfully installed the final section of the tower. The project involved extensive logistical planning and coordination, including the use of a helicopter.

Governor Levenstone was joined by Head of Public Order and Safety Walle Bos and Sherlon Hinkert, Liaison Officer for the Caribbean Cluster at the Ministry of Defense.

Standing at approximately 870 meters above sea level, Mount Scenery is the highest natural point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The newly completed tower now adds to the summit.

For Governor Levenstone, the visit provided an opportunity to recognize the work and dedication of the teams who brought the project to completion, while also experiencing firsthand the conditions under which the project was carried out.

PES