Friday evening, the SARs vessel and the Coast Guard responded to a report of a sailboat in distress near Wells Bay area.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the vessel had become stuck on rocks in the area. The sailboat was successfully towed off the rocks and was then able to continue under its own power to Fort Bay Harbor, where it underwent inspection. Initial inspections indicate no oil leaks, and additional inspections will take place in the morning for hull and other damage.

No injuries were reported.

PES.