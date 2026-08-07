Building a Stronger Connection to Saba’s History

The Public Entity Saba is pleased to announce the next phase of the Slavery Past Action Agenda. Funded by the Dutch Government to address the history and legacy of slavery, this phase marks the start of several initiatives aimed at preserving, documenting, and sharing Saba’s history and cultural heritage.

These projects bring together a number of interconnected initiatives focused on preserving historical records, strengthening access to knowledge, supporting historical research, and creating opportunities for education, reflection, and community engagement. Together, these efforts aim to ensure that Saba’s stories, experiences, and heritage are preserved and passed on to future generations.

As part of this work, plans are underway to develop a History and Knowledge Center that will serve as a space for learning, research, and community connection. The Center is planned for the Wathey Property, acquired by Public Entity Saba in 2024. It will bring together several organizations and partners who share a commitment to preserving and promoting Saba’s history and cultural heritage, uniting the Library, Heritage Center, community archives, and a permanent exhibition on Slavery on Saba under one roof. The Wathey Property will also house a new childcare center, developed as a separate facility.

As a separate initiative under the Slavery Past Action Agenda, historical and genealogical research will be supported to deepen understanding of family histories and ancestral connections across Saba and the wider region. This includes DNA research as a way to strengthen understanding of ancestry, cultural identity, and shared history—with an emphasis on ensuring the research is community-led, ethically conducted, and developed in collaboration with the participating islands. This work is being carried out as part of the Genetic Legacies of Slavery and Poverty in Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten project. Together, these initiatives form part of a broader effort to strengthen awareness of the island’s shared history and cultural identity.

As the project is still in its early stages, planning and consultation will continue in the coming months. The Public Entity Saba recognizes the significance of this work and is committed to keeping the community informed as it develops. As the project progresses, we will share additional information, including opportunities for public engagement.

PES