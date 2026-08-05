Police Report from Monday the 3rd of August to Wednesday the 5th of August 2026

Scooter accident

On Tuesday, the 4th of August, at around 7:30 PM, the central control room received a report of an accident at a residence on Fort Bay Road on Saba, in which a person was injured. Upon the arrival of the police, it appeared that the victim was testing a scooter and gave it full throttle. The scooter suddenly shot forward, causing both the rider and the scooter to plunge down a steep cliff of more than five meters and land in the bushes. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. The fire department was also on the scene to assist and secure the motorcycle, which smelled of gasoline.

Scheduled traffic control

In the morning hours of Tuesday, the 4th of August, a scheduled traffic control was held on JZ Ridge Road on Saba. During this control, 26 cars and one scooter were checked. All drivers had their documents completely in order. The insurance papers were valid, all drivers possessed the correct driver’s license for their vehicle category, the vehicles were equipped with the correct license plates, and the correct tax stickers were displayed. However, during the control, a knife that a driver had within arm’s reach was confiscated. Traffic controls will continue.

KPCN