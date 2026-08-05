Police Report from Friday the 31st of July to Monday the 3rd of August 2026

Arrest for assault and making threats

On Monday, the 3rd of August, around 10:35 AM, a 19-year-old man with the initials L.C.L.L. was arrested at the Fort Bay Harbour on Saba for assault and making threats. The suspect had assaulted another man and threatened to kill him. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Driver injured after accident with scooter

On Saturday, the 1st of August, around 9:00 AM, the central control room received a report of an accident involving injuries on J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. Upon arrival of the police, it turned out to be a single-vehicle accident in which the driver of a scooter fell onto the road surface for reasons yet unknown, sustaining injuries in the process. The victim was not wearing a helmet. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and was later airlifted to Sint Maarten for further medical care. The scooter was confiscated because the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol

On Saturday, the 1st of August, around 9:00 AM, a collision occurred on Peak Street on Saba. Upon arrival of the police, it turned out to be an accident without injuries in which two cars collided head-on. It appeared that the two vehicles had encountered each other on the hill and they failed to see each other and collided while taking a turn. In accordance with the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breathalyzer test was administered to both drivers. This revealed that both drivers had consumed more alcohol than legally permitted. It involves a 26-year-old man with the initials S.C.A.R. and a 35-year-old man with the initials S.A.J.J. They were brought to the police station for a breath analysis. The suspect with the initials S.C.A.R. was issued a 3-hour driving ban, and the driver’s license of the suspect with the initials S.A.J.J. was confiscated.

Peaceful and successful 50th Carnival

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) looks back on a successful carnival weekend on Saba.

Prior to all parades, the police conducted breathalyzer tests on all participating drivers. Driver’s licenses, insurance, and road tax were also checked.

Course of the Main Carnival Weekend:

J’ouvert Morning Parade: The morning parade from Windwardside to The Bottom went smoothly. Officers intervened in a few altercations and were able to de-escalate the situations quickly. One 24-year-old man with the initials D.G.S.G. was arrested around 5:30 AM on J.Z. Ridge Road for public drunkenness.

The morning parade from Windwardside to The Bottom went smoothly. Officers intervened in a few altercations and were able to de-escalate the situations quickly. One 24-year-old man with the initials D.G.S.G. was arrested around 5:30 AM on J.Z. Ridge Road for public drunkenness. Grand Carnival Parade: During the main parade, officers addressed several individuals along the route who were consuming from glass bottles. An underage scooter driver who entered the closed route was later stopped by the police. His scooter was confiscated due to the lack of a license plate, driver’s license, and insurance. After the parade ended, the music at two booths was turned off.

During the main parade, officers addressed several individuals along the route who were consuming from glass bottles. An underage scooter driver who entered the closed route was later stopped by the police. His scooter was confiscated due to the lack of a license plate, driver’s license, and insurance. After the parade ended, the music at two booths was turned off. Last Lap Parade: During a second alcohol check during the Last Lap Parade, one driver tested positive but remained under the legal limit. Officers reminded the driver that no further alcohol consumption was permitted while participating in the parade. On this day as well, a scooter without a license plate and driven by an underage driver without a license was pulled off the road. Another rider received a police warning for creating unnecessary noise with his motorcycle.

The KPCN would like to thank the community of Saba for their cooperation and for the peaceful outcome of the carnival period.

KPCN