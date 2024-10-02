State Secretary of Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel completes working visit to Saba

On Sunday, September 29th, State Secretary for Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel arrived on Saba, welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Acting Island Secretary Michelle van Duin.

The visit centered on themes such as childcare, participation, and employment.

On September 30th, the delegation met with the Executive Council. Commissioners Zagers and Heyliger discussed topics relevant to their portfolios, including the high cost of living, social issues, and the limited housing market. Rosa Johnson, Head of Community Development, gave an informative presentation on several initiatives, such as the energy subsidy, streamlining processes for clients to ensure proper care, and advancements made by various childcare organizations under the BES(t) 4 Kids regulations. The delegation also visited the Under the Hill housing project, providing an opportunity to speak with residents about social issues.

Following meetings with the Saba Business Association and the SZW unit, the delegation toured the Afternoon School Care, led by Director Ludwina Charles and BES(t) 4 Kids Project Leader Esther van Woudenberg. They discussed recent upgrades, such as dividing the area into individual, soundproof spaces, making it easier for youth leaders to manage their groups effectively.

The delegation was then introduced to apprentices from the Saba Reach program at the garden in The Level, where various produce, including kale, cucumbers, peppers, and pumpkins, are grown. This was followed by a presentation from Werner van der Linden, Director of the Saba Reach Foundation, who highlighted the various social programs offered. State Secretary Nobel also had the opportunity to cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Reach Fit Gym.

The delegation departed on Tuesday, October 1, continuing their visit to Sint Eustatius and later Bonaire.

GIS