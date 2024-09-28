Opinion: Is education genuinely a priority for Saba Comprehensive School?

Since the resumption of classes at Saba Comprehensive School on August 26th, 2024, I have observed a concerning pattern of frequent notices regarding late starts and early dismissals. This is particularly troubling for the Form One students, who are critically transitioning from primary to secondary school. These early disruptions can hinder their ability to adjust, integrate, and thrive in their new environment. If these students struggle to adapt as a result, who will bear the responsibility? Will the onus fall on the parents, or will Saba Comprehensive School finally acknowledge its role?

I am also aware of the vacancies posted for several teaching positions that appear unfilled. While I understand the challenges of recruitment, teaching is, at its core, a collaborative profession. Could the existing faculty not step in temporarily, following the established curriculum, to ensure continuity in the student’s education? This would prevent them from falling behind and later being overwhelmed with the burden of catching up. Or is this approach deemed too burdensome? It seems that the principle of “all hands on deck” is not one valued at Saba Comprehensive School.

I urge the school administration to step down from its position of complacency and address these glaring inadequacies. Continuing to send students home or have them come in late and maintaining the pretense that everything is under control only delays the inevitable fallout. If education is truly a priority, it must be demonstrated through decisive action and accountability.

A question worth reflecting on: Is education genuinely a priority for Saba Comprehensive School, or is it merely a priority when convenient?

Your’s sincerely,

Tired parent

(Name withheld on request)