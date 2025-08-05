Start consultation bill Housing Act BES

On 5 August 2025, Minister Mona Keijzer of Housing and Spatial Planning launched the internet consultation for the Housing Act BES. This bill aims to ensure the building of more affordable social housing in the Caribbean

Netherlands.

The bill allows housing foundations to apply for admission as an admitted institution and official status. They will then be supervised by the Autoriteit woningcorporaties (Housing Corporation Authority), which supervises housing corporations in the Netherlands. This supervision guarantees that the housing foundations are

professional and financially sound organisations. A major problem on the islands is that housing foundations are now often only able to take out loans with high interest rates and sometimes unfavourable terms and conditions. This makes it difficult to build enough affordable housing.

As an admitted institution, housing foundations can participate in the Waarborgfonds Sociale Woningbouw (Social Housing Guarantee Fund). This fund guarantees the repayment of loans, known as secured lending. For banks, this means they run less risk. That is why they can offer loans with lower interest rates and better terms and conditions.

More social housing and a better quality of life

Better access to finance enables housing foundations to build more social housing, improve the maintenance of existing housing, and invest in the liveability of neighbourhoods. This is urgently needed because there is a severe shortage of affordable housing on the islands, especially for people with low and middle incomes.

In this way, the bill contributes to the fight against poverty.

Customisation for the islands

The Housing Act BES will be a separate chapter in the existing Dutch Housing Act, but has been adapted to the situation on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This brings the bill more in line with what is needed on the islands.

React to the bill

This is possible up to and including 28-9-2025 via the website for internet

consultation: https://internetconsultatie.nl/woningwetbes.

