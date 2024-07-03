Starlink to be discontinued in Caribbean Netherlands

The Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure has established that Starlink satellite dishes are being used in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, but the international internet provider does not hold a concession to operate in the Caribbean Netherlands.
“Possessing such a satellite dish is not prohibited. However, it is not permitted to use Starlink’s internet services as long as Starlink does not have a concession,” the digital infrastructure authority said in a press release on Monday. “Starlink has recently informed consumers in the Caribbean Netherlands about the unauthorised use of Starlink equipment and the violation of the user terms of service. Consequently, the internet service will be discontinued by Starlink.”
Starlink is a subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, which was founded by controversial billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
Persons can contact the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure by calling tel. 599-717-3140 or sending an e-mail to BES@RDI.nl.
The Daily Herald.