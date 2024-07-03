Child benefit and study finance now coexistent

There has been a change regarding study financing and the child benefit in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. Parents with children under eighteen years old who are also receiving study financing will now continue to receive the child benefit, aligning with regulations in the European Netherlands.

Under the revised policy, if a child under 18 years old be­gins receiving study financing, parents or caretakers will retain their entitlement to child benefit without it being cancelled. The entitlement to child benefit will still automatically end in the month following a child’s 18th birthday.

However, for children studying abroad before reaching 18 years old, parents or caretakers must annually submit a signed certificate of enrolment from the educational institution to the SZW unit of Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN).

This step is important, particularly after a child’s de-regis­tration from the civil registry, as it prevents any disruption to child benefit payments if the child moves abroad.

Certificates of enrolment can be emailed to kinderbijslag@ rijksdiensten.com

The Daily Herald.