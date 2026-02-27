SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Shaping the spatial plan for The Bottom

February 27, 2026 Leave a comment

Public Entity Saba recently organized a co-creation session to collectively shape plans for spatial improvements in The Bottom.

The discussions were grounded in the project’s scope, enhancing livability through spatial interventions, and informed by the recent questionnaire results and sessions at the L.I.F.E. center and The Spot.

Participants, primarily residents of The Bottom, explored the outcomes related to traffic, vegetation, and amenities/facilities. Using maps that visualized suggestions from the questionnaire, along with photographs, “vegetation cards”, and visualizations, the group worked toward a shared vision for the village.

Participants expressed a strong desire to remain involved as the project moves forward. During an upcoming session, attention will shift to specific sub‑projects once the Infrastructure and Spatial Planning Department has advanced the corresponding plans.

We want to thank everyone who helped shape our Capital by filling in the survey and joining the sessions. We will keep you posted on the next session via the usual communication channels, and look forward to seeing you there!

Got a great idea to share with us already?
Please reach out to us via planning@sabagov.nl or stop by our office at Public Works!

PES

