Sex health training held in Saba in February

A sexual health training was conducted in Saba last month, which aimed to equip professionals with tools to educate youngsters to make informed and healthy decisions.
The training, called “Long Live Love” and held February 18-20, adapted the curriculum of the Dutch “Lang Leve de Liefde” programme of SOA Aids Nederland to Saba’s social and cultural context.
Participants in the training included representatives of the government’s Department of Community Development and Department of Public Health; Expertise Center Education Care EC2; Saba Comprehensive School (SCS); Sacred Heart School (SHS); Body, Mind and Spirit Foundation; The Spot youth centre; and St. Eustatius’ Public Health Department and Social Unit.
The training sessions were facilitated by Lisette Schutte and Suzanne Meijer.
The initiative was spearheaded by Public Health Nurse Tedisha Gordon of Saba’s Department of Public Health.
“This training is a significant step towards empowering our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed decisions about their sexual health. By providing them with accurate information and practical tools, we are helping to foster a healthier and more informed generation,” Gordon said.
The Daily Herald.