Sex health training held in Saba in February

A sexual health training was conducted in Saba last month, which aimed to equip professionals with tools to educate young­sters to make informed and healthy decisions.

The training, called “Long Live Love” and held Feb­ruary 18-20, adapted the curriculum of the Dutch “Lang Leve de Liefde” programme of SOA Aids Nederland to Saba’s social and cultural context.

Participants in the training included representatives of the government’s Depart­ment of Community Devel­opment and Department of Public Health; Expertise Center Education Care EC2; Saba Comprehen­sive School (SCS); Sacred Heart School (SHS); Body, Mind and Spirit Founda­tion; The Spot youth cen­tre; and St. Eustatius’ Pub­lic Health Department and Social Unit.

The training sessions were facilitated by Lisette Schutte and Suzanne Mei­jer.

The initiative was spear­headed by Public Health Nurse Tedisha Gordon of Saba’s Department of Pub­lic Health.

“This training is a signifi­cant step towards empow­ering our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed de­cisions about their sexual health. By providing them with accurate information and practical tools, we are helping to foster a healthier and more informed genera­tion,” Gordon said.

The Daily Herald.