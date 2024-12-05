Saba woman cleared of buying votes for her uncle, but guilty of loan fraud

The Court of First Instance on Wednesday acquitted a Saba woman accused of bribing three people to vote for her uncle in the 2023 Island Council election.
Alicia Wilson (38) was also found not guilty of pressuring another 10 to sign away their ballots via the proxy system, which allows someone to vote on another person’s behalf. It is illegal to systematically target people for their proxy under Dutch electoral law.
Although she avoided conviction on electoral fraud charges, Wilson was found guilty of an unrelated crime involving financial misconduct.
The judge considered it proven that she had defrauded Qredits, a financial institution that offers loans to entrepreneurs and small businesses, out of a little more than US $100,000.
In 2019, Alicia applied for startup loans for herself, a friend and three close relatives. The planned businesses never materialised. Instead, most of the money went to finance the construction of her apartment.
For this, she has received 120 hours of community service, a suspended two-month prison sentence and two years’ probation.
It also emerged during Wednesday’s trial that Alicia has entered into an arrangement with Qredits to repay the fraudulent loans.
Alicia denied all the charges before the judge, emphasising that she did not “break any rules” while campaigning for her uncle. The prosecutor considered Alicia guilty on all counts, and had asked the judge for 240 hours of community service and a suspended six-month prison sentence. The vote-buying investigation into Alicia began less than a month after the Island Council election on March 15, 2023, in which the governing Windward Islands People’s Movement (WIPM) secured its seventh consecutive term in office.
Alicia’s uncle, long-time WIPM member Rolando Wilson, was elected to the Island Council but was soon replaced as Commissioner by Eviton Heyliger, who had garnered more votes. WIPM has an informal policy of choosing its two-highest vote-getters to become Commissioners.
As many as possible
“Alicia was out there to collect as many votes as possible for her uncle,” the prosecutor said during Wednesday’s trial in the courthouse in Windward-side. “This is fine within the limits of the law, but the defendant crossed those bounds.”
According to Dutch electoral law, the initiative to give a proxy must come from a voter, who must also freely choose a representative to cast their ballot for them. The prosecutor told the court that these rules were made to protect citizens in small communities such as Saba, where it is easy for people to be targetted and coerced into surrendering their right to vote.
The prosecutor argued that this had happened in the case of two young men, who told police that Alicia had pushed them to sign away their ballots.
Rolando arranged financial support for the pair when he was commissioner and Alicia allegedly told one of them that “it would only be fair if you vote for my uncle” in return.
A search of Alicia’s phone uncovered photos of ballots and identity cards, as well as a list of names, the prosecutor said. One of the photos had someone signing their ballot, as one would when giving a proxy.
Investigators also found WhatsApp messages between Alicia and her uncle, warning him to “secure your votes” and telling him to “work on” jobs, permits and donations for various people. With one person, Alicia told her uncle that they were “heading in the orange [WIPM’s party colour — Ed.] direction” and that she had already “asked for their vote.”
Dutch electoral law stipulates that a voter can cast a maximum of only two proxies.
When questioned by police, three people who cast the proxies of residents linked to photos on Alicia’s phone said they had received the ballots from Alicia herself. The prosecutor argued that this showed that Alicia had arranged for a network of associates to implement her voting fraud scheme.
The prosecutor argued that Alicia had known she was doing something illegal because many messages on her phone had been deleted.
“The defendant has left citizens in Saba with a feeling that elections are not fair,” the prosecutor said.
Insufficient evidence
In his verdict, the judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict Alicia of vote-buying and electoral fraud, siding with defence lawyer Zylena Bary.
Of the 10 allegedly pressured to hand over a proxy to Alicia, the judge pointed out that two of them had told the police that they had approached Alicia out of their own free will, which is allowed under electoral law.
Another six had never even been interviewed by police. This means it cannot be determined who initiated the exchange, or to whom the proxy was given, the judge said.
This only left the two young men. Although the judge ruled that their testimony is credible, only two instances does not prove Alicia’s coercive actions were “systematic” or “organised”, a requirement for conviction.
One person testified to being offered a job, although conceding to investigators that they believed the offer was a “political lie”. However, the judge dismissed this testimony as unreliable because the person had switched between stories during their interview.
Another person, who was mentioned in WhatsApp chats between Alicia and her uncle regarding a government position, denied being offered a job.
Although they applied to a vacancy only a week before the election — with the application being sent directly to Rolando’s e-mail official address and not Human Resources — there were email exchanges that showed they had been applying for government jobs for months before, supporting Alicia’s claim that she had only been following up with her uncle.
Additionally, the WhatsApp chats were too “unclear” to prove vote-buying, the judge ruled.
As for the photos on Alicia’s phone, the woman told the court that they originated from a family group chat. Lawyer Bary pointed out that her client, who currently lives in St. Maarten, could not have taken the photos because she only returned to Saba a mere two days before the election.
Why is she the only one guilty of loan fraud. Many people on Saba have committed this act. All those who have recieved the Q-credits and use the money other than what it was intended, should be investigated and prosecuted. Also the people in Qcredits should be investigated too.