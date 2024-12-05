Police report of Monday, the 2nd of December until Wednesday, the 4th of December 2024

Arrest driving under the influence

On Tuesday, the 3rd of December, around 9 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. Upon police arrival, it could be observed that a car had collided with a parked scooter near a restaurant. Following the “botsen is blazen” policy, a breathalyzer test was administered to the driver who caused the collision which revealed that he

had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. The 53-year-old man with initials G.S. was arrested and taken to the police station for a breath analysis.

Following the result, his driver’s license was revoked.

KPCN