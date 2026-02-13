Saba Tourist Bureau Unveils 2026 Strategy with New Booking Platform

Diamond PR outlined its North American PR strategy, positioning Saba as a quiet nature escape offering authentic, culturally immersive experiences. The approach emphasizes sustainable tourism and meaningful connections with local traditions.

The firm noted Saba’s growing international recognition, including exposure through the International Media Marketplace and its recent feature in The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026” as an environmentally conscious destination.

Breeze Travel Solutions will manage the new booking platform, designed to streamline trip planning and expand Saba’s reach across additional markets. Launch details will be announced soon.

The initiatives reinforce Saba’s brand as a destination for nature-focused, authentic travel experiences.

Tourist Bureau