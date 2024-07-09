Saba Tourist Bureau Announces the Exciting Road to Carnival Street Fair Friday, July 12

The Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce the upcoming Road to Carnival Street Fair, happening on Friday, July 12th, 2024, which marks the start of Carnival on the beautiful island of Saba. This event sets the tone for a thrilling and fun week of entertainment, food, and culture running from July 12th to July 21st, 2024.



The Road to Carnival Street Fair will occur in The Bottom from 6:30 PM to 12:00 a.m. (midnight). Closure of the Matthew Levenstone Street from 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12th will facilitate the setting up of booths by vendors. The event will feature various food and drink vendors, as well as entertainment from DJ Zander Zone and CIIO The Artist and The Unit from SXM.

Saba’s street fairs provide a platform for vendors, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to showcase the island’s vibrant community spirit, local flavors, and talent. Vendors who wish to participate in this year’s street fairs are encouraged to sign up with the Tourist Bureau. Please note that all food vendors must have a valid Food Handler’s card. For more information or to sign up, contact the Saba Tourist Bureau at 416-2322 or 416-2231.

Save the Dates for the upcoming Street Fairs:

· Tourism Awareness Street Fair – Friday, September 20th, 2024

· Rum & Lobster Fest Street Fair – Friday, November 1st, 2024

Join us for the Road to Carnival Street Fair, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Saba Tourist Bureau