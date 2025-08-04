Saba Students Arrive in the Netherlands for Higher Education

A group of Saban students arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, August 3, 2025, to begin their higher education journey, marking another milestone in the island’s commitment to educational advancement.

The students participated in the comprehensive Off the Rock Student Support Program over recent weeks, a series of preparatory workshops organized by the Department of Community Development and Culture. This initiative was designed to equip students with essential tools for their transition to international academic life.

Comprehensive Preparation Program

As part of their preparation, students attended specialized masterclasses facilitated by TuranGoeloe, focusing on social-emotional development and critical life skills necessary for adapting to life in the Netherlands. These sessions addressed practical concerns such as cultural adjustment, academic expectations, and independent living skills.

The support system extends beyond departure, with TuranGoeloe continuing to provide ongoing guidance and mentorship in close collaboration with the Department of Community Development and Culture. This sustained support framework ensures students receive assistance as they navigate their new academic environment and cultural setting.

Peer Support Network

Students traveling independently have been connected with established peer support networks through Saban students already living and studying in the Netherlands. This mentorship system creates a valuable bridge between new arrivals and experienced students who can provide practical advice and emotional support during the adjustment period.

Community Support and Recognition

The departure of these students represents a significant investment in Saba’s future, with the community rallying behind their educational aspirations. The comprehensive support program demonstrates the island’s commitment to ensuring student success beyond its shores.

“We extend our best wishes and encouragement to all students heading abroad this academic year, whether to the Netherlands, the region, or beyond,” stated a representative from the Department of Community Development and Culture. “Your community stands behind you, and we wish you every success in your studies and personal growth.”

This initiative reflects Saba’s broader strategy to support educational opportunities for its youth while maintaining strong connections between students and their home community throughout their academic journey.

For more information about the Off the Rock Student Support Program or educational opportunities for Saban students, contact the Department of Community Development and Culture.