Saba Launches Publicroam and Govroam in government buildings

Saba launched Publicroam and Govroam in government buildings. The announcement was made during a working visit by the State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Zsolt Szabó, highlighting the island’s commitment to providing safe and reliable internet access for government officials, employees, and the public visiting government offices.

These new services, supported by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), aim to significantly enhance the security of Wi-Fi connections at government buildings, addressing concerns about the risks of using open, unsecured networks. By introducing Govroam and Publicroam, Saba ensures that government employees, visiting officials, and the general public can connect to a secure network, protecting sensitive information from potential cyber threats.

“Strengthening digital government services in the Dutch Caribbean is of great importance. Residents and entrepreneurs are entitled to quality government services. This applies to everyone in the Netherlands, including all Sabans. Regarding digitalization, we as a government should be well organized. Secure Wi-Fi networks are indispensable to establish the basic digital infrastructure. Govroam and Publicroam help improve IT on Saba and are of great value,” stated State Secretary Szabó.

Publicroam: Free and Secure Wi-Fi for Residents and Visitors

Publicroam offers high security and convenience for the general public when visiting government offices. This secure and user-friendly Wi-Fi service can be accessed through a simple one-time registration process, allowing residents and visitors to stay connected without compromising their personal data. Once registered, users can connect to free, secure Wi-Fi when visiting the main government building. PES plans to expand these services to other buildings in the future through a phased implementation approach.

Steps to connect to the Publicroam Network:

Visit the Publicroam website at www.publicroam.nl (available in English).

Scroll down on the main page until you see “Receive your login through SMS.”

Click the “Send me an SMS” button and fill in your personal information on the next page.

You will receive an SMS with your username and password.

Open your phone’s Wi-Fi settings and select the Publicroam network.

When prompted, enter the username and password you received via SMS.

Congratulations! You are now connected to Publicroam for free, secure Wi-Fi access.

Govroam for Government Employees and Officials

Govroam will soon become the standard network for secure internet access across government buildings on Saba, to be used by government employees and visiting officials who are already registered with Govroam. This will allow them to connect using their existing credentials without creating a new account.

“This phased approach is necessary as we compile an overview of what is needed in each government building, but we are pleased with the big steps taken thus far and look forward to expanding to other locations,” said Lorenzo Caines, Team Leader for ICT.

A Global Standard for Secure Wi-Fi

Govroam and Publicroam are used by millions of people in the Netherlands, with numerous municipalities already utilizing the service. Govroam is also widely adopted by government institutions globally, with over 350 organizations participating, solidifying its status as a trusted platform for secure Wi-Fi connectivity.

Island Governor Johnson shared his enthusiasm for the launch of these services, stating, “With this initiative, Public Entity Saba continues to demonstrate its commitment to digital modernization while creating a more secure, connected environment for government operations and the wider public.”

