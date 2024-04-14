Saba Lace tradition showcased during Art Month

On Thursday April 4th, 2024, several individuals took part in a Saba Lace workshop, hosted by Peggy Barnes and organized by the Tourism Bureau, as part of the Saba Art Month 2024. Ms. Peggy Barnes is known for her extensive work with Saba lace as she started from the young age of 8 years old, having learned how to sew from her mother, and has continued practicing for the past 64 years. She expressed the importance of the Saba lace tradition and acknowledged that the younger generation may not have enough time nowadays to learn the technique because of how much work goes into completing one piece. Nevertheless, she encourages the local community and tourists to learn about, and engage with, the historic Saba Lace.



The Saba Lace group regularly meets on Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:00 pm in the Saba Lace Room at Lambee’s Place, Windwardside and interested participants can visit the class for more information.

GIS