Saba Island Cleanup 2024: June 24 – June 28

Saba’s annual Island Cleanup 2024 will take place from June 24th to June 28th. The Island Cleanup will take place in the different villages on designated days from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Refreshments and t-shirts will be provided for volunteers, who will also receive a $10 voucher (valid for one month) from Bizzy B for their participation.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday June 24th – Fort Bay

Meeting Point: Harbor Office for Land Cleanup

Meeting Point: SCF Office for Water Cleanup

Tuesday June 25th – Hell’s Gate

Meeting Point: Bus Stop

Wednesday June 26th – St. John’s

Meeting Point: School Parking Lot

Thursday June 27th – Windwardside

Meeting Point: Tourist Office

Friday June 28th – The Bottom

Meeting Point: Government Building (Parking Lot)

In addition to volunteering, residents are encouraged to put out any debris for pickup by Waste Management on the designated days for specific locations. For example, a resident living in St. John’s should put their debris out by 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 26th. If you have large debris, you can text a photo of the debris to 416-5463 before Sunday June 23rd to schedule pick-up.

This initiative has been carried out for many years on Saba, with its main goals relating to hurricane preparedness through the clearing of debris, removal of breeding grounds for mosquitoes, and encouraging citizen participation to maintain the island’s status as the Unspoiled Queen.

During the past island cleanups, an estimated number of 30 garbage bags per day were collected, with most of the litter found being beer bottles.

Public Entity Saba would like to encourage its residents to take part in this project as we continue to work together to keep our island clean. To register, please email quirine.hakkaart@sabagov.nl with your name, days you would like to join and your t-shirt size.

For more information, please email info@sabagov.nl.

GIS