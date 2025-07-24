Saba Gains International Recognition Through Major Media Coverage

Saba has achieved significant global media exposure during the second quarter of 2025, establishing itself as an emerging must-visit destination through strategic media placements and hosted journalist visits.

Key Media Highlights

The media momentum began with prominent coverage on NYTimes.com as part of a Caribbean island-hopping feature that showcased Saba’s appeal and ferry accessibility. This foundation was strengthened through a hosted visit by travel journalist Meagan Drillinger, whose reporting generated multiple high-profile placements across major travel publications.

Drillinger’s coverage produced several notable features, including two stories on TravelWeekly.com focusing on Saba and the upcoming Scenery Hotel, a dedicated piece on YahooCreators.com highlighting the island’s challenging hiking trails and famous runway, and recognition on LonelyPlanet.com as one of the “Seven Most Beautiful Caribbean Islands.”

Additional prestigious placements included MSN.com listing Saba among “Undiscovered Islands That Feel Like Paradise,” Forbes.com ranking the island’s airport landing among the world’s most scenic, and Refinery29.com featuring it in their “Hidden Gem Getaways” roundup. Most recently, NationalGeographic.com highlighted Saba as “the Caribbean’s best-kept secret” for adventure seekers.

Media Performance Metrics

The second quarter yielded impressive results, with 28 media placements and one social media placement, collectively generating 46.5 million impressions across digital platforms.

Industry Positioning

According to the Saba Tourist Bureau, the coverage aligns with growing interest among travelers in authentic, lesser-known destinations. The organization emphasized that Saba’s natural beauty, adventure opportunities, and sustainable tourism approach continue to resonate with mindful travelers, with expectations that increased visibility will translate to future bookings.

Upcoming Media Exposure

Saba will receive additional exposure through a Shark Week episode on Discovery+ scheduled to air Saturday, July 26, from 8:00-9:00 PM AST, featuring the island’s marine life and adventure tourism offerings.

