Saba celebrates “Saba Art & Crafts” with a month-long series of activities

The Saba Tourism Bureau is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural “Saba Art Month 2024,” a month-long celebration of Saba’s rich artistic heritage and vibrant contemporary art scene. Scheduled to take place throughout April, this exciting event aims to showcase the diverse art styles and talents of the island while providing engaging activities for both locals and visitors alike.

The festivities kick off with an opening art exhibition titled “Jazz in the Park,” which promises to be a captivating evening of art, music, and culture. An event walking us through the history of Saba’s art from “then to now” collaborated with Major Osmar R. Simmons Museum, Harry L. Johnson Museum, and the Sea and Learn Foundation, the event will feature displays of Saba’s artistic evolution from past to present. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances by DJ Zander Zone and renowned artists Betti V and Saxophonist Connis Vanterpool. Additionally, live workshops led by esteemed Saba artists Mary Theilman and Marie Petit will offer participants the chance to explore their creativity through painting and jewelry making.

Throughout the month, “Saba Art & Crafts” will offer a diverse range of activities and workshops catering to all ages and interests. Highlights include a collaborative mural project with the Community Development and Culture Department, a serene “Sip and Paint” experience nestled in the island’s lush rainforest venue Rendezvous, and engaging art classes for students at the Primary School. Visitors and locals alike can also partake in Create & Learn workshops focusing on sustainable art practices, including the renowned Saba Lace, pottery making, and glass bead creations.

Alexis Charles, Product Development Coordinator at the Saba Tourism Bureau, emphasized the importance of art in bringing communities together and providing tourists with authentic experiences. “Art brings the family together and gives tourists a piece of the heart of Saba to take home after their experience on the island,” she noted.

Director of Tourism Malinda Hassell expressed excitement about the inaugural Saba Art Month, highlighting its significance in showcasing Saba’s creative community and fostering partnerships across various sectors. “Saba has an active creative community, and this is a great way to highlight, promote, and partner up with tourism partners, foundations, and other government departments,” she stated.

The Saba Art Month is set to become an annual fixture on the island’s cultural calendar, with the tourism bureau committed to enriching the destination’s offerings through thematic months that cater to both tourists and the local community. For those interested in participating in Saba Art Month events, registration is now open through the Saba Tourism Bureau. Join us as we celebrate the vibrant art and crafts of Saba during Saba Art Month 2024!

Saba Tourist Bureau