Saba Splash Celebrates Inaugural World Water Day with Three-Day Event

World Water Day, observed annually on March 22nd, serves as a global reminder of the importance of preserving and responsibly managing our planet’s most vital resource: water.

This year, Saba Splash took the initiative to mark the occasion with a series of engaging activities spanning three days. Saba Splash is the producer of quality drinking water on Saba. They promote sustainable water usage and conservation.

The festivities kicked off on “Water Wednesday” with interactive water booths located in the villages of Windwardside and the Bottom. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about the significance of drinking Saba Splash water, as well as the benefits of utilizing reusable bottles to reduce plastic waste in our landfills. Giveaways were also provided to the community in the form or T-shirt’s, bottles, infused water, and free Saba Splash.

The following day, Saba Splash opened the doors of its water plant to the community. Visitors were given exclusive access to observe firsthand the processes involved in producing quality drinking water.

On Friday, Saba Splash organized a solidarity sunset hike. Participants embarked on a journey in solidarity with individuals in developing nations who must travel long distances to access freshwater sources. This symbolic gesture shed light on the global water crisis and underscored the importance of equitable access to clean water for all.

Saba Splash extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and volunteers like Fit with Lee and Event 66.

For more information about Saba Splash and its ongoing initiatives or to place your order, contact us at sabasplash@sabagov.nl or jordan.every@sabagov.nl

GIS