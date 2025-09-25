Saba and Statia Volunteers Complete Intensive SAR Training with KNRM

Eight dedicated volunteers from Saba and St. Eustatius (Statia) have completed an intensive Search and Rescue (SAR) Craft Operations Course delivered by the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (KNRM) during the week of September 8, 2024.

The comprehensive training was hosted at CITRO, a volunteer rescue organization in Curaçao that operates the same type of vessel that will soon serve both islands. This strategic partnership allowed participants to train on identical equipment they will use in their home waters.

Building Local Rescue Capacity

The newly trained volunteers will form the inaugural operational crews of the Statia and Saba Search and Rescue Foundation, which was officially established earlier this year. Their responsibilities extend beyond emergency response at sea to include working alongside external maintenance organizations to ensure optimal readiness and upkeep of both rescue vessels.

The Foundation has outlined an ambitious growth strategy, aiming to expand to at least eight fully trained volunteers per island by 2026. This expansion will ensure sustainable capacity and operational resilience for critical search and rescue operations throughout the region.

Professional Standards and Ongoing Development

All volunteers receive comprehensive training from KNRM, with costs fully covered by the Foundation. The organization has committed to annual refresher courses to maintain the highest professional standards expected in maritime rescue operations.

The new rescue vessels for Statia and Saba are scheduled to arrive by the end of October. In anticipation of their deployment, this initial training session in Curaçao provided essential hands-on experience with identical equipment. A follow-up training session is planned for November, which will focus specifically on advanced life-saving techniques at sea rather than vessel handling.

Recognition and Gratitude

Hans Schreuder, Director of the Saba and Statia Search and Rescue Foundation, praised the collaborative effort that made this training possible:

“We deeply appreciate the tremendous efforts of both the Statia and Saba governments in recruiting and selecting these dedicated volunteers. I want to recognize not only the volunteers themselves for their commitment, but also their employers, who enabled them to attend this crucial training in Curaçao on very short notice.”

Schreuder also acknowledged key partnerships: “We are grateful to the KNRM for tailoring this course to meet the specific needs of the Caribbean region, and we look forward to continued cooperation with CITRO, who generously provided their vessel free of charge for this vital training initiative.”

Strengthening Regional Maritime Safety

This initiative marks a significant milestone in developing professional volunteer rescue capabilities across the Dutch Caribbean. The program demonstrates how international cooperation, local commitment, and strategic partnerships can create lasting improvements in maritime safety and emergency response capacity.

The establishment of these rescue services will provide critical safety infrastructure for both islands, supporting local communities, visiting tourists, and maritime traffic throughout the surrounding waters.

