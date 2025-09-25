Enhanced Student Finance Support for BES Students

The Public Entity Saba announces significant improvements to student financial assistance for students from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands).

Recent comprehensive studies of the Student Finance Act BES revealed critical gaps in current funding levels. The research confirmed that existing student finance amounts are insufficient to cover both educational and living expenses at most study destinations where BES students pursue higher education—a reality many families have long experienced.

On September 19, the Minister of Education, Culture and Science will formally address the Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) regarding these findings and announce concrete measures to strengthen financial support for BES students.

Financial Commitment

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) has allocated a structural budget of €1.2 million specifically to implement these improvements, demonstrating the government’s commitment to addressing this longstanding issue.

The enhancement of student finance will require legislative amendments. As part of this process, the government will determine specific changes, with increases to student finance amounts being a primary consideration.

The legislative process will commence shortly, and the Public Entity Saba will monitor developments closely while keeping the community fully informed of progress.

This represents a positive and long-awaited advancement for students throughout the BES islands, addressing financial barriers that have historically impacted educational accessibility and student welfare.

PES