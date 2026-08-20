Public meetings of Central Committee and Island Council omn August 27

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be a Central Committee meeting on Thursday, August 27 th at 9:00 am at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the Central Committee meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

1.Opening

2.Approval of the agenda

3.Approval of the minutes

4.Citizens right to speak on agenda points

5.Oral Question round: concerning announced questions from the Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list during the period May 16th, 2026- May 29th, 2026 (Article 18)

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2026.5: 2nd Budget Amendment and 2nd Implementation Report 2026

7. Island Council Proposal 2026.6: Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba

8. Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar: Akilah M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee: Elsa O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the public that there will be an Island Council meeting on Thursday, August 27th, 2026 at the Government Administration Building. The Island Council meeting will begin shortly after the Central Committee adjourns.

You may also view the Island Council meeting on the Saba Island Council website and the Saba Government YouTube page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes Oral Question time (article 36) Incoming and outgoing correspondence and announcements during the period May 30th, – August 14th,2026

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2026.5: 2nd Budget Amendment and 2nd Implementation Report 2026

7. Island Council Proposal 2026.6: Island Ordinance Audit Chamber Saba

8. Motions

9. Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Governor: Jocelyn R. Levenstone