Pilot subsidy scheme for monument homes in BES islands to start soon

Homeowners in the Caribbean Netherlands whose houses are considered monuments can soon apply for a one-time subsidy for building restoration. The application period runs from September 1 to September 30.
A total of US $1.1 million has been made available from the Dutch National Restoration Fund.
“With this pilot, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) gains practical experience for future monument management in the region,” national government service RCN said in a press release. “In the European Netherlands there have been subsidy schemes for monument owners for quite some time, but not yet in the Caribbean Netherlands. And that whilst the need for it is considerable on the islands.”
Owners of monuments in the Caribbean Netherlands are dealing with high maintenance costs due to the scarcity of specialist materials, and high transport costs to the Caribbean.
The subsidy scheme will be implemented by the RCE, the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands.
The scheme focuses on private owners of residential monuments in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba that are in need of maintenance or restoration.
The preservation costs eligible for subsidy must exceed $25,000 and are subsidised up to $100,000.
Historical buildings older than 50 years, without protected status are also eligible for the subsidy. These include “buildings that are of general importance due to their beauty, artistic value, or historical meaning,” RCN said.
The Daily Herald.