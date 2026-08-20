Pilot subsidy scheme for monument homes in BES islands to start soon

Homeowners in the Caribbean Nether­lands whose houses are considered monuments can soon apply for a one-time subsidy for building resto­ration. The application pe­riod runs from September 1 to September 30.

A total of US $1.1 million has been made available from the Dutch National Restoration Fund.

“With this pilot, the Min­istry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) gains practical experience for future monument manage­ment in the region,” nation­al government service RCN said in a press release. “In the European Netherlands there have been subsidy schemes for monument owners for quite some time, but not yet in the Caribbe­an Netherlands. And that whilst the need for it is con­siderable on the islands.”

Owners of monuments in the Caribbean Netherlands are dealing with high main­tenance costs due to the scarcity of specialist materi­als, and high transport costs to the Caribbean.

The subsidy scheme will be implemented by the RCE, the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands.

The scheme focuses on pri­vate owners of residential monuments in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba that are in need of maintenance or restoration.

The preservation costs eligible for subsidy must ex­ceed $25,000 and are subsi­dised up to $100,000.

Historical buildings older than 50 years, without pro­tected status are also eli­gible for the subsidy. These include “buildings that are of general importance due to their beauty, artistic val­ue, or historical meaning,” RCN said.

The Daily Herald.