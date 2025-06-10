Public Invited to Shape Saba’s Cultural Future – Join the Town Hall Meetings in June 2025!

The Community Development and Culture Department of the Public Entity of Saba, in collaboration with the Saba Heritage Center, invites all residents to two Town Hall Meetings to review and contribute to the draft Saba Cultural Policy. This policy aims to preserve, promote, and sustain Saba’s unique cultural heritage for future generations.

Your voice matters! Share your ideas, concerns, and recommendations to ensure the policy truly reflects the values, traditions, and aspirations of the Saban community.

Meeting Details:

Town Hall 1

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Location: Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Town Hall 2

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Location: Queen Wilhelmina Library, The Bottom

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

What to Expect:

Presentation of key policy actions from the draft Saba Cultural Policy

Open discussions on cultural safeguarding, arts, heritage, and community engagement

Opportunities to ask questions, share feedback, and propose recommendations

Why Participate?

This is a historic opportunity to influence how Saba’s culture is protected, celebrated, and passed on to future generations. Whether you’re an artist, educator, historian, cultural practitioner, or simply passionate about Saba’s heritage, your perspective is invaluable!

For More Information:

Contact: Mr. Shaigan Marteen

Email: shaigan.marten@sabagov.nl

Department: Community Development and Culture Department

Don’t miss this chance to help shape Saba’s cultural legacy!