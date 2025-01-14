Premiere of the documentary on contemporary Caribbean architecture: Kombiná Saba – February 5

Premiere Kombiná Saba

The architects of Lyongo are thrilled to announce the premiere of their documentary Kombiná. The audience will explore unique locations such as the Green Flash House, the Fire Station and Saba Comprehensive School. They also captured footage at the villa construction sites, Captain’s Quarters, and the local bakery.

The film will debut in Saba on February 5 at the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside. It promises an inspiring evening celebrating the intersection of architecture, culture, and sustainability in the Caribbean.

Capturing Saba

The documentary by filmmaker Pim Gelevert includes compelling scenes on Saba where residents, clients, and users share their insights about the buildings and the unique challenges the island faces in developing new structures. These moments offer a candid look at what works—and what doesn’t—when creating sustainable and functional architecture on Saba. We’ve also shared the exciting new designs for the island’s school, sparking conversations about the future of education and design on Saba.

Saba is one of the Dutch Caribbean islands where we filmed. What does contemporary Caribbean architecture look like, and how does it reflect the region’s unique identity? These are the central questions explored in Kombiná, a film by the Social Design Foundation. Lyongo Juliana shares his 25-year journey as an architect on the Dutch Caribbean islands, while reflecting with young designers, residents, and students. Together, they explore themes such as sustainability, cultural heritage, social inclusion, climate impact, and local traditions. The documentary is an invitation to reflect on whether a unified concept of contemporary Caribbean architecture truly exists.

Practical info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Location: Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside, Saba

Time: premiere starts at 7:00 PM (at 7:30 PM starts the movie).

We welcome everybody to come to the premiere. Registration or tickets are not required.

Lyongo