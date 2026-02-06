SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police report of Wednesday, the 4th of February until Friday, the6th of February 2026

Collision

On Thursday, the 5th of February, at around 1:15 PM, the central control room received a repor tof a collision in which a pickup truck had collided with another pickup truck parked along the road. It turned out that the pickup truck was traveling toward the harbor and moved to the side of the road to let other vehicles pass. It collided with a load of wood that stuck out above the parked pickup truck.

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. In accordance with the ‘Botsen is blazen’ policy, the driver of the approaching pickup truck was given a breathalyzer test, which confirmed no alcohol consumption. The driver of the parked pickup truck was issued a ticket for failing to produce valid proof of insurance.

KPCN

