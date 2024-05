Arrest for assault with a weapon

On Saturday, the 4th of May, around 4:30 PM, a 52-year-old man with the initials R.R.P. was arrested on the Paris Hill Road on Saba for assault with a weapon.

The suspect had assaulted a woman with an object in the evening hours on Friday, the 3 rd of May, on the said street, causing the woman to have to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigation in the case is ongoing.

KPCN