Central Committe and Island Council meetings on May 8th

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Wednesday May 8th, 2024 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on December 22nd, 2023 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak with prior announcement (Question time Island Council Article 37) Island Council Proposal: 2024.1: Renew approval of opklassificatie for political officials of the Public Entity Saba Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , A. M. Levenstone

The Acting Chairman of the Central Committee, R. R. Wilson

Note:

The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar no later than Friday, May 3rd, 2024 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.