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Police Report from Wednesday the 28th of October to Friday the30th of October 2026

October 30, 2026 Leave a comment

Collision resulting in injury

On Wednesday, the 28th of October, around 3:45 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision involving an injured person in the Zions Hill area. Upon arrival, a pickup truck was found partially in the brush, where it had come to a stop against the rocks. The driver of the vehicle sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, the driver inquired about his waist fanny pack and its contents. However, the waist fanny pack and contents were not found in the vehicle. The driver filed a report of theft with the police. The case is under investigation.

KPCN

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