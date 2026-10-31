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Construction of PCN’s Bottomline plaza started

October 31, 2026 Leave a comment

Construction of the Bottomline plaza, a shopping arcade and apartment complex funded by Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands (PCN), reached a major milestone with the pouring of its ground-floor concrete on Friday, October 30.

Photo Dave Levenstone

The operation began  on Friday at 2 p.m. and continued into the early hours of Saturday, with the final bucket poured at 1:30 a.m. The successful undertaking marked a moment of pride for the construction crew and the island community.

The project represents a significant investment in Saba’s capital, adding commercial space and housing. Excavation began in early September, and completion is expected in 2027. With the concrete poured, preparations can move forward for installation of the building’s steel structure once it arrives on the island.

BES Reporter

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