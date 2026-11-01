Saba’s internet subsidies will be extended for a year.

For 2027, the government has set up around $6.9 million for the Caribbean Netherlands; Modifications starting in 2028. In 2027, Saba businesses and residents can also anticipate more affordable fixed internet. The State Secretary informs the House of Representatives in a letter that the government is extending the structural subsidy on internet connections by one year.

The monthly subsidy in Saba is $35 per connection. For all BES islands, an extra USD 15 per subscription will be added starting in 2024. Regardless of income, both individuals and enterprises are eligible for the subsidy, which telecom providers are required to transfer directly to end users.

The Caribbean Netherlands’ entire 2027 budget is $6,895,320 USD. Six providers—Satel NV, Eutel NV, Digicel, Telbo NV, WICC, and Flamingo TV—will receive the funds. The number of connections as of July 31, 2026, is the basis for the extension.

According to an EY study, the plan is viable, accessible, and particularly valuable in terms of pricing. No adjustments will be made prior to 2028 due to the evaluation’s delay. More information will be sent to the House of Representatives during the first quarter of 2027.

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