Economies of Bonaire and Statia grew in 2024, Saba’s contracted

Gross domestic product (GDP) of Bonaire grew by 4.0% in 2024. This growth was broad-based. The economy of St. Eustatius also grew, by 1.6%, mainly driven by growth in business services, public administration and the construction sector. In Saba, GDP contracted by 4%, mainly due to a decline in education and public administration.
Statistics Netherlands CBS reported this on the basis of newly released figures.
In Bonaire, the value added of numerous sectors grew in 2024. The economic value added by Bonaire’s energy, water and waste management sector rose by 11.0% in 2024, driven by higher production of electricity and water. Population growth of 5.0% and higher production in most sectors drove demand for these utilities.
Growth in the accommodation and food services sector and the recreation sector coincided with a higher number of tourists and a rise in the average disposable income of households. The number of tourists staying on the island rose by 7.4% compared with 2023, while disposable income increased by 15.0%.
The value added of the accommodation and food services sector increased by 8.0%. In the trade and health care sectors, value added rose by 6.0%.
Conversely, the agriculture, mining and quarrying, construction and manufacturing sectors saw a decline in value added, which is in line with changes in the number of jobs in these sectors. In the construction sector, production remained unchanged, but consumption increased, resulting in lower value added. Economic growth in St. Eustatius in 2024 was mainly driven by the rise in value added of the business services sector. Public administration also contributed to economic growth, with labour volume rising by 7.2% in that sector.
In addition, the construction sector expanded. By contrast, value added of the transport and information and communication sectors declined.
The education sector made the largest contribution to the economic contraction in Saba in 2024. A decline in student numbers led to a decrease in value added to this sector.
Public administration also contributed to the contraction in GDP, as the number of jobs in this sector fell by 1.6%. However, the value added by the trade, health care and accommodation and food services sectors increased.
The economy of Bonaire has grown significantly compared with 2014, while the economies of St. Eustatius and Saba have contracted. Bonaire’s GDP (adjusted for price changes) was more than 40% higher than in 2014. This growth is seen across most sectors.
St Eustatius’ GDP was nearly 30% lower than in 2014. This was mainly due to a decline in value added at a limited number of large enterprises. Saba’s economy also contracted compared with 2014, primarily due to a decline in the education sector.
The Daily Herald.