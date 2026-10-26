Democracy Academy presents a Three-Day Journey into Civic Life

Have you ever wondered how decisions are made on our island? Do you have ideas for improving your community but aren’t sure how to make them happen? Or perhaps you are simply curious about the mechanics of government and democracy on Saba?

The Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) is inviting the Saban community to pull up a chair and join the conversation at the upcoming Democracy Academy Saba.

Set to take place from November 9 – 11, 2026, this three-day event promises to be an engaging deep dive into the heart of civic life. The sessions will run each evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., offering a perfect after-work opportunity to learn, connect, and grow.

Three Days. Three Themes. One Journey.

Under the theme “Three Days. Three Themes. One Journey,” the Academy is designed for everyone—not just those considering a run for public office. Whether you are a seasoned community advocate, someone looking to become more politically active, or a resident who just wants to understand how the system works, there is a place for you here.

The Academy aims to provide practical skills, a space for critical questions, and a deeper understanding of how community concerns can become policy.

Day 1: Campaigning, Elections & Political Participation

The journey kicks off on Monday, November 9, at the Eugenius Johnson Center.

The first session will focus on campaigning, elections & political participation. Participants will explore how elections and campaigns function, and, crucially, how they can transform community concerns into political action. It is an opportunity to look behind the curtain of the electoral process and understand how every voice counts.

Day 2: November 10: How Government Works & Effective Representation

Location: The Scenery Hotel

Learn about the roles of the Island Council, Executive Council, and civil service; how decisions are made; and how representatives and citizens can engage with local democracy.

Day 3: November 11: Dialogue, Conflict & Negotiation

Location: Eugenius Johnson Center

Practice listening, managing difficult conversations, negotiating, and finding common ground skills that are valuable in politics, work, and community life.

Why Attend?

The Democracy Academy is more than just a lecture; it is a workshop for the community. It offers a chance to develop practical skills for politics, community work, or everyday advocacy. Most importantly, it is a space to ask questions.

You do not need to be a politician to participate—you just need to care about the future of Saba.

Registration link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx.

PES