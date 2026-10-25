Sheldon Johnson Murder Appeal: Both Convicted Men Say “I Am Innocent”

Both men convicted of killing Saba firefighter Sheldon Johnson have appealed their verdicts, insisting they had no part in the crime. The case was not heard on its merits during Thursday’s pro forma hearing, which focused on scheduling and on where the full appeal should be held.

What happened at the hearing?

At the pro forma hearing on Thursday, October 8, both convicts confirmed that they stand by their claim of innocence and reject the court’s judgment. The session dealt with procedure only, setting out the next steps in the case.

In the first instance, the court sentenced A.N.W. to 28 years in prison and R.V.v.H. to 21 years for their roles in Johnson’s murder. W. was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Carti, Johnson’s partner, and of drug possession.

A hearing spread across four islands

As in the first instance, the hearing was largely conducted via video link. The three judges of the Court of Justice sat in Curaçao, while the Attorney General and the defense lawyer joined from Sint Maarten. Both convicts attended from Bonaire, and courtrooms on Saba and Sint Maarten were also connected.

Why the court convicted them

The appeal will re-examine the role each man played in the fatal shooting on Saba on September 12, 2025.

During the trial, both men denied any involvement, claiming they had only seen a mysterious “shadow man.” The court didn’t accept that account. It ruled that the figure on the camera footage was W., noting that gunshot residue was found on his clothing, backpack, and glove.

The court also rejected the idea that V.v.H. had merely offered help after the fact. In its view, the two men acted together and coordinated their actions.

Where will the appeal be heard?

The location of the full hearing remains undecided. The wish to hold it on Saba came up again, and the Court said it understands the arguments and wishes of those involved. Holding the hearing on Saba is possible in theory, but the court said safety concerns, among other factors, make it a less favored option.

Before choosing, the Court wants to gather more input from the parties. The location matters especially to Johnson’s next of kin, who have said they want to attend in person rather than follow the trial by video.

What comes next

December 10, 2026: Another pre-trial hearing, by which time the parties must have developed their wishes and any investigative plans.

Another pre-trial hearing, by which time the parties must have developed their wishes and any investigative plans. Spring 2027: The tentative window for the substantive appeal hearing, at a location still to be decided.

Until then, the position of the two convicts is clear: they say they are innocent and will keep fighting their convictions.