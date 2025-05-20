PES attends Zero Waste Seminar

Last week, Commissioner Bruce Zagers attended the second edition of the Zero Waste Seminar in St. Barthelemy.

The event was part of the INTERREG Zero Waste in the Caribbean program, initiated by SYVADE. The INTERREG program is an initiative funded by the European Union, to promote sustainable waste management and opportunities for cooperation in the Caribbean region, bringing together representatives from many Caribbean islands.

Through a series of workshops, presentations, and a site visit, participants explored key issues such as waste treatment, energy recovery, circular economy principles, and regional collaboration.

One of the key outcomes of the conference was the signing of the Gustavia Appeal, a letter of intent (LOI) supporting enhanced regional cooperation on waste management and environmental protection. The LOI was signed by Commissioner Zagers, Mr. Xavier Lédée, President of Saint-Barthélemy, Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Mr. Louis Mussington, President of Saint-Martin Territorial Council, Mr. Jean-Philippe Courtois, First Vice-President of the Departmental Council of Guadeloupe, Mr. Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing of Sint Maarten, Mr. Kyle Hodge, Minister for Economic Development of Anguilla, and Mr. Dominique Biras, President of SYVADE.

Saba’s delegation also contributed to the seminar by sharing insightss by giving a presentation addressing the past, the present and the future for waste management on Saba.

Participants engaged in knowledge-sharing sessions, including workshops on identifying collaborative projects, introducing eco-organizations, and navigating challenges faced by smaller islands. A site visit to St. Barths’ Public Sanitation Facility provided a closer look at their sorting process, composting facilities and energy recovery units where incinerated waste is converted into pressurized steam, which is then utilized by the water desalination plant.

Attending the seminar provided great insights on waste management, giving Saba a chance to exchange experiences and best practices, while also looking into opportunities for collaboration with the shared goal of creating a greener and more connected Caribbean region.

PES