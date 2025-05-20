Greater role of business community for self-sufficiency Caribbean parts of Kingdom

The business community is being given a greater role in the cooperation with the

Caribbean islands and countries in the Kingdom. Local entrepreneurship is

encouraged by combining money from the Central Government and local private

parties. This new approach is now the first to be deployed with the 24 million euros the

Cabinet has made available for the production of fresh food.

This money will be used to set up a so-called revolving fund in which local banks and pension

funds participate. This should lead to better results and more self-sufficiency for the islands.

State Secretary Zsolt Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations) informed the House of

Representatives today about his approach in which the private sector has an important role to

play.

State Secretary Szabó: “I want to see more results than so far. As far as I am concerned, we

are going to do things differently from now on. By involving private parties directly, more room

is created for investments by entrepreneurs.This stimulates the economy and directly

contributes to economic self-sufficiency, which I consider essential for the future of the

islands, in addition to good governance and solid finances. As far as I am concerned, this

approach can also be applied within other economic sectors and with civil society. This is a

real ‘game changer’ for the islands: together with entrepreneurs, civil society, and local

governments, this approach is a great opportunity to really get it right now. My ambition is for

this to be a catalyst for future investment on the islands.”

Dependency makes vulnerable

Previously, the Cabinet announced that it would allocate €24 million to food security on the six

islands. The islands in the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom rely heavily on imports for fresh

food. This is not only expensive for the residents, it also makes the islands vulnerable to

outside influences. Among other reasons, because of high import tariffs, strong exchange

rates or natural disasters. Producing their own food makes fresh food affordable, stimulates

the economy, and increases self-sufficiency.

State Secretary Szabó: “Entrepreneurs play a crucial role in this. After all, they provide local

initiatives and the necessary innovation. We are now going to make this possible. Not with

separate projects, but a well thought-out and result-oriented approach. This also involves

knowledge institutions that can help entrepreneurs with innovative applications and the further

dissemination of the knowledge gained. A special academy to be set up should contribute to

this.”

Stimulating entrepreneurship

A major bottleneck for entrepreneurs on the islands is the access to capital to invest.

Especially for entrepreneurs in the food production sector, it is difficult to obtain funding to

start, grow or innovate a business. Therefore, to address this problem, a so-called revolving

fund is set up to be housed in an external foundation. The available budget is increased as

private parties, e.g. banks and pension funds, can also participate in the fund. The foundation

is going to offer low-interest loans to entrepreneurs producing fresh food. This ensures long-

term, innovative, and effective use of resources. In this way, both private food production and

entrepreneurship are encouraged on the islands. In the second half of 2025, companies can

apply for a knowledge voucher worth 5,000 euros. They can exchange this voucher at a

knowledge institution for knowledge and advice, for example on ways to increase productivity

and efficiency.

Supporting local governments

A part of the funds is channelled through local governments to create framework conditions

that should contribute to food security. In this way, investments can be made in infrastructure,

water management or fresh goods storage, for example.

In the coming period, the plans are being elaborated further and it is also being determined

how the funds made available by the Cabinet are going to be distributed. The aim is to open

the foundation and the counter for local government initiatives in early 2026.