PEP Leader Saskia Matthew Defends Absence, Questions Legitimacy of Saba IC Meetings

The site BES-Reporter wrote that PEP party leader and Island Council member Saskia Matthew has issued an official statement explaining her absence from the Saba Island Council’s Central Committee meetings on May 20 and 21, while sharply criticizing what she describes as procedural violations and a lack of democratic engagement by the other Island Council members.

Matthew stated she had communicated her concerns in writing to all Council members on May 19, outlining questions about procedural clarity and requesting guidance. While the Island Registrar responded, Matthew said the advice provided did not align with the Council’s official rules of procedure — particularly Article 11, which addresses quorum requirements.

She further noted that no efforts were made by the the majority faction to engage in dialogue after that initial exchange. Regarding the May 21 meeting, Matthew highlighted that her unavailability on Wednesday afternoons has long been established, and yet no consultation took place before scheduling.

Despite this, the meeting proceeded without a quorum, a move Matthew says contravenes the Council’s own procedures. She described today’s session as having served more as a “political infomercial” than a legitimate committee meeting.

Matthew defended her record on education policy and rejected the idea that her absence reflects a lack of commitment, emphasizing the PEP faction’s continued advocacy in this area.

Violation of Democratic Norms

The Council Lady concluded by stating her intention to escalate the matter to higher authorities, citing repeated violations of democratic norms. “The legitimacy of Council proceedings must be questioned,” Matthew said, “when meetings are held without proper procedure or meaningful dialogue.”

The BES-Reporter.