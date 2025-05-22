Enhanced Cooperation Between Interpol and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has recently established a direct connection to Interpol’s international database for use at the airports of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. This integration allows travel documents to be automatically cross-checked against Interpol’s global criminal investigation systems during the scanning process.

This development significantly strengthens border security and enhances the ability to identify individuals with criminal backgrounds at an early stage.

The collaboration between the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Interpol sub-office in Kralendijk marks an important step toward bolstering safety and security across the Caribbean Netherlands.

KPCN