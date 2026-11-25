The Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will increase the statutory mini­mum wage and the amounts for child allowance and social securi­ty benefits in Bonaire, St. Eusta­tius and Saba on January 1, 2027, based on 2026 inflation figures. The adult minimum wage will be indexed across all three islands. In Bonaire, it will increase by 5.9% to US $11.32 per hour. In St. Eustatius, it will increase by 4.5% to US $11.09 per hour and in Saba by 5.2% to US $11.22 per hour.

The minimum wage for 15-year­olds will be established on Janu­ary 1, 2027. A 15-year-old in Bonaire will make US $6.23 per hour, while the figure will be US $6.10 in St. Eustatius and US $6.17 per hour in Saba.

Old-age pension AOV recipi­ents with full rights will receive US $1,669 per month in Bonaire,

US $1,634 in St. Eustatius and US $1,652 in Saba as of January 2027. These amounts include the so-called “cost of living allowance” for AOV recipients in the latter two islands. AOV recipients living outside the Caribbean Netherlands will receive US $1,634 per month.

Child allowance has been indexed too, and parents and caregivers in Bonaire will receive US $253 per month per child, while this figure will be US S237 in St. Eustatius and US $250 in Saba.

The other social benefits, such as the widows’ and or­phans’ benefit AWW, will also be adjusted in 2027. Per­sons can visit www.rijksdienstcn.com to view all the new amounts.

“By setting the new amounts, the ministry ensures that minimum wage, child benefit and social benefits are ad­justed based on price developments measured by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the third quarter of 2026. Differences in price developments on Bonaire, St. Eu­statius and Saba have been taken into account,” said the Dutch government service agency RCN in a press release.

The Daily Herald.