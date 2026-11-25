The Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will increase the statutory minimum wage and the amounts for child allowance and social security benefits in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba on January 1, 2027, based on 2026 inflation figures. The adult minimum wage will be indexed across all three islands. In Bonaire, it will increase by 5.9% to US $11.32 per hour. In St. Eustatius, it will increase by 4.5% to US $11.09 per hour and in Saba by 5.2% to US $11.22 per hour.
The minimum wage for 15-yearolds will be established on January 1, 2027. A 15-year-old in Bonaire will make US $6.23 per hour, while the figure will be US $6.10 in St. Eustatius and US $6.17 per hour in Saba.
Old-age pension AOV recipients with full rights will receive US $1,669 per month in Bonaire,
US $1,634 in St. Eustatius and US $1,652 in Saba as of January 2027. These amounts include the so-called “cost of living allowance” for AOV recipients in the latter two islands. AOV recipients living outside the Caribbean Netherlands will receive US $1,634 per month.
Child allowance has been indexed too, and parents and caregivers in Bonaire will receive US $253 per month per child, while this figure will be US S237 in St. Eustatius and US $250 in Saba.
The other social benefits, such as the widows’ and orphans’ benefit AWW, will also be adjusted in 2027. Persons can visit www.rijksdienstcn.com to view all the new amounts.
“By setting the new amounts, the ministry ensures that minimum wage, child benefit and social benefits are adjusted based on price developments measured by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the third quarter of 2026. Differences in price developments on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba have been taken into account,” said the Dutch government service agency RCN in a press release.
The Daily Herald.