From 2027, the parental contri­bution towards childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will be reduced to four per cent of the cost of childcare. This is one of the measures the Dutch gov­ernment is taking to tackle poverty amongst families with children.

According to a release, it is important that all children have access to childcare and that parents are able to work. The Caribbean Neth­erlands is thus anticipating the policy that will also ap­ply in the European Neth­erlands from 2029 onwards.

From January 1, the monthly parental contribu­tion for five days of daycare per week is US $55.43 on Bonaire, US $60.71 on St. Eustatius and US $65.00 on Saba.

Parents will pay US $25.48 per month for five days of out-of-school care on Bo­naire, US $27.91 on St. Eustatius and US $29.87 on Saba. If a child attends out-of-school care in the mornings during the school holidays and on days when there is no school, the monthly parental contri­bution is between six and seven US dollars higher.

The parental contribution remains the same through­out 2027, even if the child­care centre closes for 15 working days during the year. Parents must continue paying for childcare even if a childcare centre is forced to close, for example in the event of a hurricane or oth­er natural disaster.

Payment of the compensa­tion by government is also continued during the 15 days of closure and in the event of a forced closure. The compensation that childcare organisations re­ceive from government is set to increase in the coming years, on top of annual inflation. The additional supplement for babies that childcare organisations re­ceive is increasing, as look­ing after babies requires more staff and extra sup­plies like nappies.

The baby supplement in­creases by approximately 15%. This applies retroac­tively to the whole of 2026.

If a childcare provider re­ceives compensation from government, they may only charge the set contribution. Parents do not have to pay anything else for childcare.

The childcare centre pro­vides healthy food and care products while the children are in its care. However, parents must ensure that their child is clean and has had breakfast before drop­ping them off at the child care centre in the morning.

If a child has special re­quirements, for example due to an allergy or dietary restrictions, or if parents would prefer to give them their own products, they must provide food and any other necessary items themselves.

Parents who are unable to pay the parental contribu­tion may apply to the Public Entity for compensation or a child placement subsidy. For more information, visit www.rijksdienstcn.com/kin­deropvang.

The Daily Herald.