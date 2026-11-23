St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eusta­tius are seeking to strengthen their presence in the Dutch tourism market through joint promotion and opportunities for island-hopping packages.

Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell welcomed the collaborative initiative dur­ing the SSS Islands Caribbean Trade Event, held recently at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, near ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

The event brought together the tourism authorities of the three islands to showcase their destinations to Dutch travel ad­visors, tour operators and other tourism-industry professionals.

Organised by Hopscotch Netherlands under the theme “Three islands, one Caribbean afternoon,” the event focused on increasing awareness of the three destinations and ex­ploring opportunities for joint tourism packages.

Arrindell said presenting the islands as complementary tourism experiences could provide economic benefits and create greater opportuni­ties for their communities and businesses.

“Each of our islands has its own distinctive identity, his­ tory and tourism appeal, while complementing one another exceptionally well. By work­ing together and presenting a coordinated offering to the Dutch travel industry, we can encourage longer stays, stimu­late inter-island travel and create greater opportunities for our communities and local businesses,” Arrindell stated. During the event, St. Maarten was presented as the interna­tional gateway to the north­eastern Caribbean, with a tourism product that includes beaches, accommodations,

gastronomy, shopping, sailing and entertainment. Its blend of Dutch, French and wider Caribbean cultural influences was also highlighted.

Saba was promoted as a small-scale destination for visitors interested in nature, hiking, diving, tranquillity and authentic community experi­ences.

St. Eustatius, also known as Statia, showcased its historical heritage, protected marine en­vironment, diving opportuni­ties, volcanic landscapes and peaceful character.

The tourism directors of the three islands, May-Ling Chun of St. Maarten, Courtney Has­sell of Saba and Maya Leon Pandt of Statia, presented developments, tourism offer­ings and ambitions for their respective destinations in the Dutch market.

The St. Maarten delegation also included St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Marketing Director Gianira Arrindell and Marketing and Product Development representative Claudia Arrindell.

During the presentations, representatives highlighted the islands’ culinary, cultural, sporting and local experiences. Particular attention was given to the continued development of St. Maarten Flavors as a year-round culinary platform.

St. Maarten’s role as a travel hub, facilitating connections to Saba, St. Eustatius and neighbouring Caribbean des­tinations, was also highlighted.

Following the presentations, travel professionals participat­ed in a workshop with tourism partners, where they learnt more about accommodations, attractions, excursions and transportation options.

The programme concluded with a Caribbean-inspired walking dinner and a prize presentation, which included an opportunity to win a trip encompassing all three SSS islands.

Arrindell reaffirmed the Cab­inet’s commitment to support­ing initiatives that strengthen St. Maarten’s visibility and economic interests in the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands remains an important tourism market for St. Maarten and the wider SSS region. Events such as these provide valuable opportuni­ties to strengthen relationships with travel professionals and translate destination aware­ness into concrete bookable travel experiences,” Arrindell said.

The Daily Herald.