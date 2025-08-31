Pension fund PCN Reports Stable Financial Position Despite Economic Turbulence

Pensioenfonds Caribbean Nederland (PCN) has released its annual results for 2024, demonstrating resilient financial performance despite ongoing global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions that characterized the year. It reports 7.8% investment return and concludes a recovery plan .

Key Financial Performance

The fund’s coverage ratio experienced a modest decline from 129.4% to 127.8%, primarily attributed to pension increases of 1.7% implemented in 2024, with an additional 2.5% increase planned for 2025. Despite this reduction, PCN successfully concluded its recovery plan, ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements established by De Nederlandsche Bank.

The fund achieved a robust overall investment return of 7.8% for the year, with its return portfolio delivering an impressive 12.4% performance, underscoring effective investment management during volatile market conditions.

Strategic Developments and Local Investment Growth

PCN secured new pension agreements covering the 2024–2026 period, featuring a revised accrual rate of 2.25%. The fund’s commitment to local economic development continued to strengthen, with local investments exceeding USD 28 million. Notable projects include The Hill Compound and The Scenery Hotel, demonstrating PCN’s dedication to supporting Caribbean Netherlands’ economic growth.

Sustainability and Future Outlook

Socially responsible investing remains at the core of PCN’s strategy, with continued emphasis on sustainability initiatives and CO2 reduction efforts. The fund’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments align with broader global trends toward responsible investment practices.

Looking toward 2025, PCN has outlined key priorities, including enhanced communication strategies with participants and employers, ensuring seamless board succession planning, and supporting a comprehensive study by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) examining the pension scheme and governance structure.

Enhanced Accessibility and Transparency

In response to stakeholder needs, PCN has maintained its practice of publishing both comprehensive and condensed versions of its annual report. The shortened version presents essential data and conclusions in an accessible format designed for broader audience engagement.

“It is important that the annual report is understandable for everyone,” emphasized PCN Chairman Harald Linkels, reflecting the fund’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication.

Both the complete annual report and condensed version are available for download on PCN’s official website, ensuring broad access to crucial pension fund information for all stakeholders.

PCN